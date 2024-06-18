Congratulations! 90 Day Fiancé alum Citra Herani announced she gave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Sam Wilson on Monday, June 17.

The TLC personality, 26, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had given birth to a baby girl. In another slide, she shared a photo of her sister cradling her daughter. “Having my sister here means free babysitter,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Sam and Citra first revealed they were expecting their first child during the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 tell-all on March 3.

“As you know, I’m a horny freak, as I’ve shown,” Sam joked to host Shaun Robinson as he sat next to his wife. “And we’re actually expecting right now. She’s pregnant.”

The international duo made their reality TV debut in December 2023 after first connecting on a dating app. Sam admitted he didn’t get “attached right away” but the connection progressed as they built a deeper bond. After Sam proposed while on a trip to Indonesia, the pair filed for a K-1 visa and made plans for Citra to move to the States.

Season 10 documented the Indonesia native as she moved to Missouri and adjusted to Sam’s small hometown. Despite their strong connection, the pair faced major cultural differences, along with Sam having to come clean about his past legal issues.

In Touch confirmed Sam was arrested on March 27, 2023, according to online records. At the time of his arrest, the reality TV personality was hit with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges. His charge for cocaine possession was later dropped. Following his arrest, Sam posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail one day later on March 28, 2023.

“I was on a business trip with a coworker and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone,” Sam explained during the December 10, 2023, episode, explaining that the drug is “kind of” an opiate but helped with withdrawal symptoms. “And because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.”

In court, the judge offered him a diversion program — that included classes and drug tests — instead of time behind bars, but he missed the deadline to apply.

Sam had been open about his past struggles with drugs with his future wife but he didn’t come clean about his possible time behind bars until her arrival from Indonesia.

“I could be facing jail time,” the gas station employee continued in another scene. “So Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time.”

While the bombshell garnered a harsh reaction from Citra and her father, who later came to visit, the pair tied the knot in September 2023 and Sam’s diversion was granted one month later on October 10.