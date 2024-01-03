Brant Daugherty is officially a proud dad of two boys! The Pretty Little Liars alum announced on Monday, January 1, that he and his wife, Kim Daugherty (née Hidalgo), welcomed baby No. 2 over the holidays.

“We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all,” Brant, 38, wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty.”

In addition to making the announcement, Brant shared some of the sweet first photos of Aero. In one picture, the newborn’s big brother, Wilder, 2, gave him a kiss on the forehead. The boys also rocked matching holiday pajamas and snuggled close to take a photo in another shot. Brant also included a selfie of himself holding Aero in the hospital.

brantdaugherty/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kim, 34, posted a 2023 recap video on her Instagram page to kick off the New Year. “Wait until the end for the very best part,” she teased in the caption. Aero made his debut at the very end of her highlight reel.

Kim and Brant started dating in 2016 and got engaged in Amsterdam in February 2018. They tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed Wilder less than two years later in April 2021.

Unfortunately, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant missed being at the hospital with his wife when Wilder was born. Brant was filming a movie in Canada and Kim went into labor early, causing him to miss the delivery.

“The movie ended two days after her due date, so we thought, ‘OK, I’ll take the film as a way of providing for my family and hopefully I’ll make it. Because a lot of babies come late,’” Brant recalled in a 2021 interview. “He came a little bit early so unfortunately I missed the birth. It was heartbreaking.”

Luckily, he was able to get a front row seat to the hospital room via FaceTime. “My sister-in-law did it,” he shared. “So bless her heart. She held the camera up for an hour while it all happened.”

The actor hasn’t shared any details about Aero’s birth just yet, but the hospital selfie seems to be good evidence that he made it this time!

Brant and Kim announced that they were expecting baby No. 2 in October and revealed that Wilder actually helped the actress break the news to her husband. The toddler presented his dad with a box that had “bun in the oven” written on it.

“We had been trying,” Brant explained. “So the surprise didn’t blow my mind. But it was exciting.”