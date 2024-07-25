Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be set on sailing straight into the rocks, but the couple’s kids refuse to let the shipwreck of their parent’s marriage rock their own boat and break their bonds with each other, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“The kids are old enough to know what’s happening,” the insider says. “Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J. Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening.”

While J. Lo, 55, and Ben, 51, don’t have any children with each other, the Hollywood power couple each brought kids from previous partner’s into their household, blending and building their own family.

The Oscar-winning actor star shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The couple was officially married for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, though they split in 2015.

J. Lo, on the other hand, is the mother of twins Emme and Max, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. The two were married for a decade before finalizing their divorce in 2014.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” J. Lo told Vogue in November 2022. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective, and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer and the Good Will Hunting actor hitched in July 2022, though they had been spending time together – and with each other’s kids – for a while before that.

Both J. Lo and Ben’s children clearly have a soft spot for their parents and one another, so they’re obviously cut up about the whole situation, but they’re all facing what’s to come with courage and their chins held high.

Pierre Suu/Getty

“To say they’re meddling and trying to get them back together is just not accurate. Most of all they just want them to be happy,” the insider says. “What is true is that they’re vowing not to let this affect their bond. They’ve all been in touch throughout this split and Emme and Fin especially are staying super close.”

Despite only being an official family for a little over two years, the five kids have grown close and plan on staying so, no matter what happens down the line.

“They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time,” the source dishes. “They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have.”

While the relationship between Ben and J. Lo may look rough, the couple is still rooting for their kids’ close kinship to stay strong and even flourish amid a potential, pending divorce.

“They still consider each other family no matter what, and the good thing is Ben and J. Lo are both totally supportive of that.”