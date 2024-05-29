Teen Mom alums Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have expanded their family by welcoming baby No. 2.

“Sissy is here! Our sweet sister girl arrived last night and we are all head over heels in love,” Lauren, 32, and Javi, 31, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29. The couple also shared several polaroid photos of them and the baby in the hospital, as well as a tiny pink hat with blue stripes.

Shortly after they shared the news, several of Lauren and Javi’s loved ones took to the comments section to share their well wishes. “Oh wow. She was like a month early. She was ready to meet her brother. Congrats,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “I can’t wait to meet her.”

Despite sharing photos of the newborn, the former MTV stars did not reveal their daughter’s name or when she was born.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together in December 2023. “Christmas came early [and] we got our sweetest wish,” they wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of their sonogram, which hung from their Christmas tree. “Little sister coming this summer [and] we couldn’t be happier.”

Javi then recalled when he and Lauren found out their baby’s gender during Thanksgiving break. “So we did the sneak peek where you do the blood draw … while we were up in Maine celebrating with Lauren’s family,” the reality star said via his Instagram Stories in December 2023. “I was like, ‘God, please give us the signs. I just wanna know.’ I’m very impatient.”

“We go to church on Sunday and I told Lauren, I said, ‘I bet you we’re gonna get the email after church like that’s gonna be the news,’” Javi continued. “So we go to church and I kid you not. This week’s service there was two lights. It was blue, pink, blue. So I look over to Lauren and I said, ‘Babe, that’s the sign that we literally asked for,” Javi added. “I was like, it’s a girl. I know it’s a girl.”

In addition to their baby girl, the couple also shares son Eli, 5. Meanwhile, Javi is the father to son Lincoln, 10, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

While Javi and Lauren seem to be in a good spot today, the couple has experienced many ups and downs throughout their relationship. They previously split in 2019 when Javi found himself at the center of cheating rumors, while it was believed he had cheated on Lauren with Kailyn, 32.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi told In Touch in January 2021 after Lauren publicly accused him of cheating with his ex-wife. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

The couple has since reconciled and have chosen to keep most details about their relationship out of the spotlight.