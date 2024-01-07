Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. became parents when their son, Halo, was born in 2023. The Little Mermaid star announced the baby’s birth in an Instagram post on Saturday, January 5.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle, 23, shared. “Welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

The singer made the announcement by posting a photo of the newborn’s hand with a name plate bracelet around his wrist. She and DDG, 26, were holding Halo’s little hand in the picture.

hallebailey/Instagram

Fans began speculating about Halle and DDG’s relationship in January 2022, when they were spotted attending an Usher concert together. They made the romance Instagram official two months later, then made their red carpet debut in June 2022.

In November 2022, Halle opened up to Essence about her relationship with the rapper. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” she confirmed. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”

After admittedly “[forgetting] about” DDG for a few years, he popped back onto Halle’s radar when he came out with new music. “I really gravitated toward this one song,” she explained. “Coincidentally, he messaged me and the rest is history.”

Throughout the fall of 2023, rumors that Halle was pregnant began surfacing after fans thought she was covering a baby bump by wearing baggy clothing while out and about. However, she and DDG never publicly confirmed the speculation.

The only time that Halle addressed any pregnancy rumors was when one social media user commented that the actress seemed to have a “pregnancy nose” in recent photos that she had posted.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” Halle insisted in an Instagram video. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Amid her relationship with DDG, Halle said that she’s found new inspiration creatively. She admitted that the artist is her first “deep love” and said it’s something she’d never experienced before being with him.

“I like all of the scary feelings that come with that,” she shared in 2023. “I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.”