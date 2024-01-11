The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo, revealed that they welcomed baby No. 1 just six days after he hosted The Golden Bachelor wedding.

“Our worlds have been forever changed … She’s finally here … ELLA REINE PALMER,” Jesse, 45, and Emely, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. “Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude…”

Alongside the announcement, the couple posed for a selfie with their adorable daughter.

Several members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments section to congratulate the new parents. “Congratulations!!! Such a cutie!!” Ashley Iaconetti wrote. Upcoming Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei added, “Congratulations Jesse!! So happy for you guys.”

“Been thinking about you guys! Congratulations,” Kaitlyn Bristowe chimed in.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2020 – announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2023.

“I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!” the retired athlete told People at the time. “Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.”

Meanwhile, Emely said that she couldn’t wait to meet their child. “I’m so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us,” the model added.

Jesse and Emely announced they welcomed Ella less than one week after he hosted The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding on January 4. He revealed to fans that Emely’s due date was approaching at the beginning of the televised ceremony, adding that he would possibly have to leave if she went into labor.

“I actually wasn’t sure that I was going to make it here tonight and that’s because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we’re expecting the birth of our very first child,” he told viewers at the time. “Seriously, it could happen tonight.”

Courtesy of Jesse Palmer/Instagram

He then addressed his wife, stating that he loves and misses her. “Please call me if you feel anything,” Jesse continued. “I will leave here immediately, and I’ll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I’ve enlisted to help me out here tonight.”

Luckily Emely didn’t go into labor the night of the ceremony, and Jesse was able to head home after Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, officially wed.

“I gotta get out of here because I’m about to a dad,” Jesse said at the end of the episode. “Emely, I love you. I’m coming home right now. Goodnight, Bachelor Nation.”