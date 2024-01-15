Teen Mom alum Rachel Beaver announced that she welcomed baby No. 2, a son named River Elliott Valentine Houp, on January 12.

“My heart is so full,” Rachel, 21, wrote alongside several photos of the newborn via Instagram on Sunday, January 14.

Shortly after she shared the post, several of Rachel’s friends and fans rushed to the comments section to express their well wishes. “Congrats!” fellow Teen Mom star Kayla Sessler wrote. Catelynn Baltierra’s brother, Nicholas Lowell, added, “He’s so precious. Congratulations Ray!”

The former MTV personality announced that she gave birth just five months after she revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Scott.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for quite some while now …” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m very happy/nervous to finally announce that I’m having another baby!!! These past few months have been full of some of the most life changing moments in my entire life but I wouldn’t change a thing for the world. Your daddy & I can’t wait to meet you!”

She concluded the caption by asking her followers to “be kind in the comments” and admitted “it took a lot for [her] to post this.” Rachel added, “If you have something negative to say just keep it to yourself.”

Rachel went on to open up about the pregnancy and her relationship with Scott while talking to The Ashley in August 2023. “We live together and coparent two kids, as he has a daughter himself,” she said about her boyfriend, adding that their son was not an “oopsie baby.”

After insisting that her second pregnancy was “planned,” the former reality star explained that she “didn’t want [her] children to be too far apart.”

While Rachel has kept most information about Scott out of the spotlight, she revealed that he’s older than her and gets along well with her family. “Surprisingly we’ve all gotten along and been doing good,” Rachel said about the Beaver clan.

Courtesy of Rachel Beaver/Instagram

Rachel is best known for starring on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant from 2019 until 2022. Fans watched her raise her daughter, Hazelee, with ex Drew Brooks during her stint on the reality show.

Fans unfortunately won’t be able to watch Rachel’s journey of becoming a mother of two on TV, as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was canceled in March 2023.

In addition to Rachel and Kayla, 25, the show also starred Brianna Jaramillo, Kiaya Elliott and Madisen Beith.