Baby No. 4 will be the last for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! The musician revealed that he got a vasectomy on Monday, March 11, and documented his surgery day on Instagram.

“It’s vasectomy day!!!!!” Matthew, 36, captioned one photo on his Story. The image showed him in the car on the way to have his procedure done. He also shared a post-surgery photo from the recovery room. “It’s honestly not bad at all,” he added. “Like better than going to the set dentist for sure.”

In another photo, Matthew gave a thumbs up while snapping a picture of himself in the mirror. He was wearing nothing but a pair of black briefs. “10/10 would recommend,” the DJ said. Upon arriving home, Matthew spent the day watching Love Is Blind during his recovery and kept fans updated on his feelings about the show.

Matthew and Hilary, 36, are currently expecting their third child together, while the Disney alum also has a son, Luca, with ex Mike Comrie. Hilary announced that she was expecting baby No. 4 in December 2023. “Surprise surprise,” she wrote on Instagram, along with her family’s holiday card. “So much for silent nights.”

In January 2017, Matthew and Hilary started dating. Their daughter, Banks, was born in 2018, followed by another daughter, Mae, in 2021. The couple tied the knot in December 2019.

Both singers celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary with Instagram tributes in December 2023. “Even though sometimes you think it goes kids, dogs, then you. That’s not true. You forgot about the chickens,” Hilary joked. “Happy 4 babe!” In his post, Matthew wrote, “4 years married today and I’m just now finding out my wife thinks a bunch of U2 songs are Creed. I love you so much @hilaryduff.”

The proud husband also had some jokes in his Valentine’s Day post for Hilary. He posted a series of throwback photos of his wife in the ocean with other men over the years and said, “This Valentine’s Day I’d like to thank all the brave men who’ve saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years. You don’t go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday.”

Matthew and Hilary met while working together and were friends before they got together romantically. “We started talking about music, things started sparking and he was being funny enough, not flirtatious, but funny enough to where we started creating a banter and a nice friendship right off the bat,” she shared in 2019. After dating off and on for a few years, they eventually made things official.