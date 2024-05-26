Roloff party of 6! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff welcomed baby No. 4 with husband Jeremy Roloff.

“She’s here!!!” Audrey, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 26. “Born at home early in the morning on May 23rd. It was dream birth and we’ve been soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of 6. I can’t wait to tell you everything. But for now … THESE ARE THE DAYS.”

The former reality star shared the exciting news just days after giving fans an update on her pregnancy and showing off her “lower” baby bump.

“Things are def getting lower around here. This weekend was tough on me pregnancy wise,” she wrote over the photo shared via Instagram on April 22. “These final weeks are always the hardest as so many new aches start popping up, and I think the physical strain of moving last week is now taking its toll.”

Along with growing their family, Jeremy and Audrey have been on a months-long journey of renovating their forever home.

“We’re HOME!!!” Audrey shared alongside a series of family photos shared via Instagram on April 20. “So why not add family photos to the mix the same weekend you’re moving 9 months pregnant. Oops… def thought we would be living here well before now. But glad we got to capture some moments in our home with baby girl before she’s here.”

She went on to say that their house is “far from finished.”

“Shout out to [our photographer] for putting up with our chaos and cropping out missing cabinets, lights, trim, hardware and the lack of furniture,” she joked. “Painters cloth backdropped worked great for blocking out all our moving boxes and getting some more portrait style photos in our home too!”

Jeremy and Audrey first announced they were expecting their fourth child in December 2023, with the A Love Letter Life author sharing that she “just had a feeling.”

“One minute you’re surprised to find out you’re pregnant with your first baby … The next minute you’re finding out you’re pregnant with your fourth baby,” she wrote over an Instagram Reel at the time. “Time makes no sense… I really don’t know how we are already here,” she captioned the post.

While Jeremy felt that this would be their “last” pregnancy, Audrey joked, “We’ll see.”

In addition to their newborn baby girl, the Oregon-based couple also share sons Bode and Radley, as well as daughter Ember.