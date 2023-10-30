Kailyn Lowry is already a mom to five boys, but it won’t be long before she adds two more little ones to the mix! The Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed in October 2023 that she’s expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, who’s also the father of her fifth son, Rio.

Kailyn shares her oldest son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera, her second son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin, and two boys, Creed and Lux, with Chris Lopez.

The latest baby news wasn’t much of a shock to fans, though, as they had begun suspecting that Kail was pregnant again weeks prior. Scroll down for a full timeline of Kailyn’s timeline to babies No. 6 and 7!