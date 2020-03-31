Going strong! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they took the dogs out on Monday, March 30. Though being cooped up together might drive some couples apart, it seems to have done just the opposite for these stars. After the Deep Water actors were spotted out and about for strolls on March 21 and March 28, they’ve continued to turn up the heat.

Of course, things were already getting pretty hot and heavy for the pair before they set up camp in Los Angeles, California. Back in November 2019, cameras caught the two looking plenty cozy while on the set of their film, and by the time romance rumors had begun, they were already spending time in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. After they got back stateside, Ana, 31, even shared a photo Ben, 47, had snapped of her. “Photo credit pls,” the father of three jokingly commented on the pic.

In mid-March, an insider close to the Way Back star exclusively told In Touch that Ben “can really see a future” with his new boo. “[He’s] so much happier,” they revealed. “He’s fallen for her and he’s fallen hard!” And though they hadn’t yet graduated to PDA-filled strolls captured by the cameras, they were already spending “all their free time together.” The source dished, “Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

The Boston native is even hoping to take the next step with Ana soon and introduce her to his kids. Before that can happen, however, he wants to make sure ex-wife Jennifer Garner is on board. “He needs to get [her] seal of approval before taking such a huge step,” a second source told In Touch. “[He’s] holding off … until the timing is right.”

Despite that, the star already knows that his girlfriend will get along famously with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” the insider said. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.’”

Check out the gallery below to see the photos of the stars out for their stroll.