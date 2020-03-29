Fresh air! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took a PDA-filled walk in Brentwood, California on Saturday, March 28, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The new couple walked arm-in-arm, and at one point, the 47-year-old’s Deep Water costar, 31, sweetly touched his face.

Since meeting the brunette babe, Ben is “so much happier,” a source recently disclosed to In Touch exclusively. “He’s fallen for her, and he’s fallen hard!” the source continued. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks … being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

Plus, the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, “approves” of his new lady, a separate insider dished to In Touch magazine. That said, Ben isn’t ready to introduce Ana to his kids … yet.

The Good Will Hunting alum is “holding off” on introducing them to her “until the timing is right,” a third source revealed. “He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

Although Ben and Ana haven’t been dating long, he can see their relationship might progress and include his children. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” the insider added. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.'”

As the couple relaxes at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their bond has grown stronger. “Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together. They’re crazy about each other!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see adorable shots of Ben and Ana on their walk.

