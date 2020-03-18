Putting him to work! Ana de Armas shared photos of her sunset vacation taken by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, March 17. The 47-year-old Oscar winner and the 31-year-old Cuban actress were spotted playing photographer and model during their Costa Rican getaway.

Ana highlighted Ben’s photography chops on Instagram in the series of moody beach photos. The brunette beauty gave the camera her best blue steel in the first shot, followed by a few playful photos of her skipping on the shoreline. The Knives Out actress kept things mysterious in her caption with a single orange heart and sparkle emoji.

Courtesy of Ana de Armas

In the comments, fans admitted they were impressed with Ben’s skills. “Ben Affleck is a good photographer,” one wrote with an eyes emoji. “What a great photographer is Ben,” another added. “Batman with the photography skills,” a third chimed in.

Prior to sharing the film with her followers, the rumored couple were spotted walking in the sand on March 10. In the photos from their couple’s retreat, Ben can be seen with his arm around Ana before stopping to capture her beauty with his camera lens. It looks like their onscreen love transitioned offset.

Although the two met previously before working on the set of their movie, Deep Water they “became very close,” while working on the project, a source told In Touch exclusively in November 2019. “Their chemistry was off the charts,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “He’s definitely smitten!” the insider said of the father of three, adding, “He’s really fallen for her.”

Courtesy of Ana de Armas

Ben’s romance with Ana came as a surprise to the actor. He was “focusing on his work and sobriety,” when they first linked up. However, “he couldn’t help but be drawn to Ana, who’s like no other woman he’s been with.”

The first source explained, “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent.” As for Ana, she “was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”