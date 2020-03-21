Morning stroll! Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, were spotted out on a romantic walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21. The couple stepped out with a cute white dog and they enjoyed some fresh air and sunshine.

Ben, 47, looked handsome in a cool, casual outfit featuring a black graphic T-shirt, jeans, black and white sneakers and his signature coffee cup in hand. Ana, 31, went for a more chic casual look with white, wide-leg high-waist pants, an oatmeal-colored button-up v-neck sweater and white sneakers. His new lady love held on to the pooch’s leash as the couple talked, laughed and seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

The couple met briefly before they were cast opposite each other in their upcoming movie, Deep Water. Bur romance didn’t start brewing until they started to work more closely with each other on set in November 2019, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” the source added. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Ben and Ana went public with their relationship during a romantic vacation to her native Cuba in early March, after they finished filming Deep Water. The Justice League star and Ana were spotted at the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory in Havana, Cuba on March 5. An eye witness exclusively told In Touch that while they looked “like friends,” they did seem “very close.”

After sightseeing in Cuba, the couple jetted off to Costa Rica together. On Wednesday, March 18, the Knives Out star took to Instagram to share a set of photos that Ben took of her on the beach during their tropical vacation. Shortly after Ana posted the gorgeous photos, the Good Will Hunting alum confirmed he snapped the pictures. “Photo credit pls,” he wrote in the comments.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Ben and Ana during their morning walk and to find out more about their relationship.