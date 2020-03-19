Behind the camera! Ben Affleck left a sweet comment on his girlfriend, Ana de Armas’ breathtaking new photos, which were captured during their Costa Rican vacation and shared on Tuesday, March 17. The actor proved to be a solid Instagram boyfriend on their exotic getaway, taking several portraits of her enjoying a sunset stroll on the beach.

“Photo credit pls,” he responded to her montage of pics on March 18. Before seeing his reply, several of her followers had already speculated the filmmaker, 47, was her photographer amid their blossoming romance. “Oh we know who took these pics [smirking emoji],” one commented. “Batman taking photos,” another added.

Courtesy of Ana de Armas/Instagram

In the first photo, the Knives Out actress shows off her glowing complexion with the ocean waves crashing behind her. Ben also got creative with some blurry shots of Ana, 31, where she can be seen skipping on the sand.

Ben and Ana had met before they started filming the movie Deep Water, but they “became very close” while collaborating on the upcoming psychological thriller, a source told In Touch exclusively. The dynamic duo portrays a married couple that fell out of love.

Courtesy of Ana de Armas

The costars also appeared to be in great spirits together during a recent trip to Cuba. Ben and Ana were spotted in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, which is a cooking oil factory that was transformed into a nightclub, art exhibit and restaurant.

“Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

In February, the Hollywood heartthrob shared an update about his love life during an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, revealing he was open to meeting someone special. “I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he said at the time.

It appears he may have found just what he was looking for with Ana!