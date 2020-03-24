Big steps. Ben Affleck is “holding off” on introducing his kids to his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, “until the timing is right,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. “He needs to get [Jennifer Garner]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

While Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, have only been dating for a few months, he can see their relationship might progress and include his children. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” the insider says. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.’”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As the couple relaxes at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, their bond has grown stronger. “Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together. They’re crazy about each other!” the source adds.

It doesn’t seem like Jen will be bothered when the time comes for their children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel 8 — to meet Ana. Luckily, the 13 Going on 30 alum “approves” of Ben’s new relationship, another source exclusively told In Touch.

“He’s really fallen for her,” the insider said. The lovebirds met ahead of filming Deep Water in November 2019 and really connected. “Their chemistry was off the charts” while playing their roles.

At the start of filming, The Way Back star was not looking for love since he was preoccupied with “focusing on his work and sobriety,” the source added. “He couldn’t help but be drawn to Ana, who’s like no other woman he’s been with.”

While “everyone seems to be moving on,” Jen and her boyfriend, John Miller, are “doing great,” a third source exclusively told In Touch. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.” The insider continued, “He’s fine being in the background. He loves Jen and she loves him, they’re still going strong, but the coronavirus has forced them to see a little less of each other than usual right now.”

As for how the former flames are coparenting after finding other partners? “Jen and Ben are both happy and grateful they’re in a better place today,” the source assured.