Looking bright! Ben Affleck is “so much happier” since meeting Ana de Armas, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch. “He can really see a future” with her, the insider says.

“He’s fallen for her and he’s fallen hard!” the source continues. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks … being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As their romance continues to heat up, the 47-year-old is starting to show a little more affection towards the 31-year-old Cuban actress. On Wednesday, March 18, the actor left a comment on the beauty’s sunset Instagram photos, which he snapped during their Costa Rican vacation in mid-March. “Photo credit pls,” he wrote jokingly.

Before Ben’s response, several users speculated that he was the lucky man behind the camera. “Oh we know who took these pics [smirking emoji],” one commented. “What a great photographer is Ben,” another added. “Batman with the photography skills,” a third chimed in.

Although the couple met prior to filming their movie Deep Water in November 2019, they “became very close” while working alongside each other, a source told In Touch exclusively in early March. “They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts.”

At the time, Ben was not looking for love. He was “focusing on his work and sobriety,” another source told In Touch. However, “he couldn’t help but be drawn to Ana, who’s like no other woman he’s been with.” The insider added, “He’s definitely smitten! … he’s really fallen for her.”

On March 5, the pair were seen in Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba and looked “like friends,” an eyewitness told In Touch. They appeared to be “very close” although they kept their PDA to a minimum.

According to the second source, “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent.” As for Ana, she “was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”