She’s a star in her own right! Ana de Armas may be making headlines due to her potential romance with Ben Affleck, but she’s already landed her own leading roles. Get to know the actress who was spotted getting cozy with her Deep Water costar in Cuba.

You’ve probably seen her in theaters.

Ana, 31, started out in Spanish-speaking projects, but made her way to Hollywood over five years ago. Her first American movie, the 2015 horror flick Knock Knock, costarred Keanu Reeves. In 2017, she starred in the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049. 2019’s Knives Out saw her taking the lead as her character helped Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s detective, hunt down a killer. In 2020, the stars will reunite for No Time to Die, the latest installment in Daniel’s James Bond series.

She’s lived in Cuba, Spain and America.

The actress grew up in Havana with her parents, a human resources employee and a teacher, as well as her brother, Javier. When she decided she wanted to be an actress, she attended the National Theater School of Cuba. However, a few months short of graduating, she decided to move to Spain to try to land bigger roles. Having gained Spanish citizenship through her grandparents, she moved to the new country and managed to score a role on a TV show there, El Internado — or, as it’s known in English, The Boarding School.

After deciding to leave the show, she came stateside. “At that time I especially wanted to study English and stop working for a little while … to devote some time to me,” Ana told the Havana Times. “I went to New York to study English.” Eventually, she started pursuing American roles.

She met Ben on the set of their movie.

Before the duo were caught hanging out in her hometown, they first linked up while filming their upcoming flick. “They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively in early March 2020.

Ana was already “a fan of Ben’s work,” but she hadn’t had the opportunity to meet him yet in person. Once they were working together, they hit it off. “[She] had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”