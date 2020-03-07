Seeing the sights! Ben Affleck and his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas looked “like friends” when they were spotted hanging out in her hometown of Havana, Cuba on Thursday, March 5, eyewitness Luz Escobar exclusively tells In Touch. But while they didn’t seem to be dating, she added that the pair did seem “very close.”

The fan spotted Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, which is a cooking oil factory which was turned into a nightclub, art exhibit and restaurant. During their night out, they enjoyed dinner with a group of friends.

The Good Will Hunting star and the Knives Out actress actually met before they were cast opposite each other in their upcoming film, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in November 2019. But they seemed to really hit it off after they began filming.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” the source added. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

It seems like Ben got to experience Ana’s culture up close during his visit to Cuba. While in Havana, they’ve been spotted sightseeing and shopping together. One of the shops included the sustainable fashion brand, Clandestina. The Justice League actor even took a selfie that was posted to the shop’s Instagram page wearing a baseball tee featuring the city’s name written across the front.

On the brand’s IG Story, they captured footage of Ben holding his signature coffee cup while speaking Spanish with some fans. At the end of the clip, Ana could be seen walking out of the boutique toward Ben as she flashed a big smile.

Their outing comes just two weeks after Ben revealed he is single and opened up about what he’s looking for in love during an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America. “I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningly and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he said. Maybe Ana might be the one!