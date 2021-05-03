Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know

Just when fans thought the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez era was over for good, the A-listers fueled speculation they could become an item again.

Ben and J. Lo have been spotted together on a few occasions following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. While it appears to be a friendly reunion at this point, some fans wonder if a romance could blossom between them in the future.

The duo both attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert on May 2 after news broke of their recent time spent together. Ben took the stage for a skit and Jennifer rocked the house with a show-stopping performance.

Prior to their reunion at the star-studded event, Ben was spotted visiting her California home, according to Page Six. The Oscar winner was photographed being picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to the “Ain’t Your Mama” songstress.

Ben and Jennifer split in 2004, but he’s continued to sing her praises, even in interviews. While catching up with InStyle, the Argo star said he was “humbled” by her work ethic.

“[I was] blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Ben said about the Hustlers actress in April 2021. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Ben even commented on J. Lo’s undeniable “glow” these days. “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he asked. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

The father of three — who shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has also maintained a cordial relationship with the 13 Going On 30 star. The former couple were spotted together while their son, Samuel, enjoyed a swimming lesson on May 1 in photos obtained by In Touch.

