Don’t be fooled by the rocks that Ben Affleck got! An eagle-eyed fan caught the actor seemingly sporting the same watch that he wore in Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 music video, “Jenny From the Block,” during their hot Miami getaway on Sunday, May 23.

Photos surfaced of Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, hanging out in Miami over the weekend and one fan shared a pic via Twitter zooming in on the actor wearing the silver watch on his left wrist. The accessory looked very similar to the one seen in the Francis Lawrence-directed music video. As fans know, the song and video focused heavily on the media frenzy surrounding Ben and J. Lo’s love life back in the day.

But this isn’t the first time that the Oscar winner has rocked the watch in public. Ben was also snapped wearing the timepiece while sitting courtside with the Marry Me star at a Lakers game back in 2003.

The pair previously dated from 2002 to 2004 when they broke off their engagement. They recently reunited and have been seen together frequently in the weeks following Jennifer’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. After Ben was spotted being dropped off at Jen’s house on April 25, they jetted off to a ski trip in Big Sky, Montana, over Mother’s Day weekend. On Sunday, May 23, Ben and Jen were spotted at her Miami house soaking up the sun.

MEGA Agency

One day later, they were photographed hitting the gym together and even shared a smooch! A source exclusively told In Touch that Ben and Jennifer went to the gym separately but left together. “They looked madly in love and were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago. They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets,” the insider divulged.

Despite it being nearly two decades since the Argo star and the “I’m Real” singer split, they “still have chemistry,” another source previously told In Touch. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes. They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

“I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes,” the source added. “Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

Jennifer and A-Rod, 45, confirmed their breakup last month after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple shared with Us Weekly on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”