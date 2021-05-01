Nostalgia alert! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez “are hanging out again,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch following news of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” says the source. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

The Way Back actor, 48, has visited J. Lo, 51, three times after her return from the Dominican Republic, Page Six reported on Friday, April 30, noting their relationship is just friendly at this point. The outlet published pictures of him exiting a white Escalade at a location near her L.A. home on April 29, and it appeared to be the same vehicle Jennifer was riding in earlier that day.

“All the last-minute, broken engagement drama is behind them,” the insider tells In Touch. “They had hashed that out years ago, even though Jen still gives him grief about it, which he admits he deserves … it’s all in the past.”

Ben and Jennifer’s reunion comes after the Oscar winner gushed over her incredible work ethic during a recent interview with InStyle. The father of three had nothing but nice things to say about his ex 17 years after their 2004 split, including that he’s happy J.Lo is getting the recognition and “credit she deserves.”

Going forward, the former Gigli stars are “very happy to be in each other’s lives and are taking it one day at a time,” the insider tells In Touch. “Ben and Jennifer are smiling from ear to ear, catching up on all they’ve been through, talking about their kids, projects, it’s like two old friends reuniting.”

After their breakup years ago, the Selena star found love with now-ex husband Marc Anthony, whom she married in June 2004 and welcomed two kids with. She later got engaged to former MLB star Alex, 45, but they announced their split in April 2021.

As for Ben, he tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in June 2005, and they welcomed three children before calling it quits in October 2015. Ben was in a new relationship with Deep Water costar Ana de Armas in 2020, however, In Touch confirmed they went their separate ways in January 2021.