Awkward! Alex Rodriguez seemingly shaded Ben Affleck amid his rekindled romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The former Major League Baseball star, 45, was spotted for the first time since the Deep Water actor, 48, and “On the Floor” singer, 51, returned home from a getaway in Montana. When asked how he felt about his former flame taking a vacation with the director, A-Rod simply responded, “Go Yankees.” Ben, of course, is a notorious Boston Red Sox fan, and Alex is a retired New York Yankees shortstop.

The Good Will Hunting actor and Hustlers star were spotted hanging out after she and Alex ended their engagement following four years together. A source exclusively told In Touch that the MLB slugger is “really heartbroken about it.”

“There’s a lot of excitement for the return of Bennifer, but not everyone’s rejoicing about the rekindled romance,” the source explained. “Alex may not be in the best position to judge, but he doesn’t think Jen is making a good decision. He thought the stories of Jen being back with Ben were fake news.”

Shutterstock (3)

“Jen getting back with Ben, after all these years, and with all the heartache she went through, is the last thing Alex expected,” the insider continued.

The A-listers first crossed paths in 2001 while costarring on the set of the movie Gigli. The pair got engaged in 2002 and famously packed on major PDA in her “Jenny From the Block” music video that same year. Although they called off their wedding in 2003, they remained together until early 2004, when they decided to part ways.

Despite their uncoupling, Ben still raved about his ex over the years, most recently in the May issue of InStyle. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he revealed. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Following his split from J. Lo, Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. They split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

As for the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress, she wed Marc Anthony in 2004. They were together for ten years and welcomed twins, Max and Emme, 13, in 2008. They broke up three years later and finalized their divorce in 2014. Jennifer then began dating A-Rod in March 2017 and the duo announced their engagement in 2019.

“Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” a separate insider divulged. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

Though Alex may not be thrilled by the romance rumors, Ben’s pal Matt Damon is. “It’s a fascinating story,” the Stillwater actor, 50, gushed during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, May 11. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”