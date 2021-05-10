Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “still have chemistry” and are hitting it off, an insider exclusively tells In Touch after the A-listers were spotted enjoying a week-long vacation together in Montana.

“Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” says the source. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

The Hustlers star, 51, and Oscar winner, 48, were last seen at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on May 2, although they attended the star-studded event separately. J. Lo and Ben later jetted off to Big Sky, where they spent Mother’s Day together.

“I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes,” the insider tells In Touch. “Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

The exes met in 2001 on the set of Gigli and announced their engagement in 2002. It’s now been 17 years since the “On the Floor” performer and Argo actor split in 2004, but they have seemingly picked up right where they left off. In recent weeks, Ben reportedly visited Jennifer at her sprawling Los Angeles, California, mansion and prior to that, he gushed over her talent and drive to succeed to InStyle.

“I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” the father of three said during the interview published on April 5, also raving over her J.Lo glow. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” Ben continued. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Later that month, Jennifer confirmed her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez following their four-year romance.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” their joint statement read on April 15, noting they would “continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Will Bennifer become an item again now that she is single? Fans sure hope so!