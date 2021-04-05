Amicable exes! Ben Affleck has nothing but positive things to say about Jennifer Lopez 17 years after their 2004 split.

The Argo star, 48, gushed over his ex-fiancée’s work ethic and joked about the 51-year-old star’s skincare secrets during an interview with InStyle, which was released on Monday, April 5.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” the father of three recalled. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

When it came to talking about that “J. Lo glow,” Ben said, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock

Previously, Ben also praised his ex’s performance in the 2019 flick Hustlers. “She should have been nominated,” he said during an interview with The New York Times about Jen’s Oscar snub. “She’s the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f–king baller.”

The former flames first started dating after meeting on the set of their 2003 movie Gigli and got engaged shortly thereafter. Ben and Jen split in 2004 and the songstress referred to her split from the Good Will Hunting actor as her “first real heartbreak” during her 2014 memoir titled True Love,

“It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest. People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote at the time. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.”

After her breakup from Ben, the Selena star famously moved on with Marc Anthony, whom she married in June 2004 and welcomed two kids with. They announced their split in 2012 and she has since gotten engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The Oscar-winning director, for his part, went on to marry Jennifer Garner in June 2005. Before calling it quits in October 2015, the pair had three children. Throughout 2020, Ben also made headlines for his relationship with actress Ana de Armas until In Touch confirmed in January 2021 that they had split.