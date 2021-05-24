Feeling the heat! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just can’t stop blessing fans with snaps of their recent reunion. The rekindled former flames were spotted together on Sunday, May 23, hanging out in Jennifer’s Miami rental home.

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, headed out to the Sunshine State for a weekend getaway just two weeks after they were spotted getting cozy in Montana. Jennifer is currently working on a project in Miami and it looks like she’s getting some much-needed R & R with her ex!

The “On The Floor” songstress and the Justice League star were seen chilling out on the upstairs balcony of her house.

Speculation that the twosome were reuniting began when Ben visited Jen at her L.A. mansion in April 2021. In Touch confirmed on April 30 that the two were “hanging out again” after Ben was seen leaving her house. They also jetted off to Montana for a luxury ski weekend for Mother’s Day earlier this month, further fueling reports.

The Second Act star and the director began spending more time together after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez confirmed their split on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Fans are nostalgic for Bennifer 2.0 to be back together again for good. The formerly engaged couple dated from 2002 until 2004. Even Jen’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is “hoping” her daughter and Ben tie the knot soon, an insider told In Touch.

“Ben even talked to Jen’s mom, Guadalupe, who’s always loved Ben, and she made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again,” the source said. Guadalupe has her fingers crossed that “this time, they make it down the aisle.”

Since news of their surprise reunion hit the airwaves, Ben and Jen are just “going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible,” an insider recently dished to Us Weekly. “There’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public. It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The insider added, “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.”