The Bennifer saga continues! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “looked madly in love” during a gym date at Anatomy Miami Beach in Miami on Monday, May 24, an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 51, and the Good Will Hunting actor, 48, who were together from 2002 to 2004, “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago,” says the fellow gym-goer. “They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets.”

According to the onlooker, Jennifer and Ben “walked in separately, but left together.” While there, the A-listers “did two different workouts with different trainers.” Just one day before their joint gym session, Ben and Jennifer were photographed getting cozy at J. Lo’s Miami rental property. The pair’s outings come less than two months after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers actress and the former professional baseball player, 45, announced their breakup on April 15 after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Jennifer and Alex said in a joint statement at the time.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the statement continued, referring to J. Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

With Jennifer and Ben publicly rekindling their romance, including a getaway to Montana in early May, Alex is “on the prowl,” a previous source told In Touch. The New York City native has “been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami.”

Despite Alex’s efforts to jump back into the dating pool, he’s “far from over” Jennifer, assured the insider. “Seeing her with Ben feels like a huge slap in the face.”

Alex’s feelings aside, Ben and Jen “still have chemistry,” a separate source revealed to In Touch. “They are having fun and seeing where it goes.”

Moreover, Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is “hoping” the former flames will get married this time around, an additional insider told In Touch. Guadalupe, 75, “always loved Ben” and “made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again.”

