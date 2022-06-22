It’s complicated! Jersey Shore fans have watched the ups and downs of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s relationship over the years.

The former flames were friends for years before they started seeing each other romantically in 2016. They took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in January 2018.

Angelina and Chris’ marriage got off to a rocky start when they had a drama-filled wedding in 2019, which was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. During the reception, Angelina became visibly upset when her bridesmaids – Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizi and Deena Cortese – roasted her during their speech.

The Staten Island native called their jokes “f–ked up,” adding, “Even if it’s, like, a joke between us, I don’t think it should’ve been said in front of people that don’t know those jokes.”

The wedding kicked off a dramatic marriage for Angelina and Chris, who went on to have several separations and they each dealt with cheating rumors. The reality star first filed for divorce from Chris in January 2021. However, the filing was dropped in September of that year after the pair reconciled.

Despite giving their relationship another try, the couple continued to hit many roadblocks in their marriage and struggled to find ways to make their relationship work. In one episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina claimed they had a “nonexistent” sex life. “It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said. “So, he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”

At the start of January 2022, Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted.

Chris eventually filed for divorce from Angelina later that month. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing as the reason for his divorce from the MTV star.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angelina and Chris’ divorce.