Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Has Been Open About Plastic Surgery: See Before and After Photos

Angelina Pivarnick has never shied away from voicing her opinions, and her past experience with plastic surgery is no exception.

Angelina made her interest in undergoing cosmetic work loud and clear while speaking with Page Six in December 2020. At the time, she admitted that she preferred the method over working out.

“I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats,” the reality star said at the time. “I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

Earlier that year, the Jersey Shore star opened up about seeking Dr. John Tutela‘s assistance for a butt lift procedure. She explained that the operation helps with “adding volume” to the hip dip region.

“I fluctuated in weight loss throughout the years and needed a plump to my butt,” she captioned an Instagram video of the surgery in June 2020, noting that Tutela is “the best of the best.”

The EMT previously revealed that her past insecurities are what led her to go under the knife. “I was very insecure with my body because of my weight loss from the first two seasons of Jersey Shore,” she told Life & Style exclusively in May 2018. “I worked hard on my body and I realized my breasts were sagging tremendously. I knew I had to do something to change how insecure I was, so I messaged [my former Jersey Shore costar] Nicole [Polizzi]‘s plastic surgeon, Dr. Tutela.”

She added, “I call him ‘Hands of a God.’ He helped me in such a big way. Now, I am happy with my body. I say if a woman wants to get plastic surgery, go for it. I strongly love my new look.”

Out of her many procedures, Angelina revealed that her favorite was her breasts.

“My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing, he’s your guy!!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing. He makes you feel like family. He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia.”

She told fans who are “nervous about surgery” to “not worry” because the “results will speak for” themselves.

Scroll down to see how Angelina’s look has changed over the years.