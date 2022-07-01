Called out! Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese questioned if Angelina Pivarnick cheated on her now-estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, during their two-year marriage.

During the Thursday, June 30, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina, 35, returned home from filming the Paramount+ show All Star Shore. While filming, the MTV star became close to her costar Luis “Potro” Caballero.

She admitted to Deena, 35, that the pair had snuggled in bed, though insisted she did not have sex with Luis. Deena took matters into her own hands and called Luis to hear his side of the story. “I have a bad connection now,” the Acapulco Shore star joked when Deena asked if he slept with Angelina. “It’s not called sex. It’s making love.”

Angelina then blurted out, “F–k my life,” which led Deena to believe that her costar hooked up with Luis while on vacation. “I freaking knew it,” the New Jersey native said in her confessional. “She had sex with Luis, and she lied to me about it.”

The former EMT further admitted to sleeping with Luis during a confessional interview. “Don’t f–king judge me. What do you want me to do it? I’m not marrying him. I’m just having fun right now,” she said.

MTV

Later in the episode, Angelina opened up about the problems in her marriage with Chris, 42. “He actually told me he hopes I die in a plane crash knowing I was going to go to Spain,” she claimed to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “My husband is going off the deep end right now. He’ll go quiet for four days and I’ll have a drama-free life. And all of a sudden, bam!”

Despite hitting it off on set of All Star Shore, MTV viewers watched Angelina and Luis exchange nasty text messages and she admitted he’s not the man of her dreams. “We moved very fast, maybe a little too fast,” she told producers. “Luis at one point made me feel very good about myself. He made me feel more liked in three days than my husband made me feel in three years. But trying to talk to this kid is like talking to a f–king wall. Luis is very dramatic. This is not what I wanted.”

​​Angelina and Chris’ relationship problems have played out in recent episodes of the reality show. Their marriage got off to a rocky start when they had a drama-filled wedding in 2019, which was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. During the reception, Angelina became visibly upset when her bridesmaids – Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizi and Deena – roasted her during their speech.

The TV personality filed for divorce in January 2021, though the filing was dropped in September of that year when the pair reconciled. However, the couple continued to hit many roadblocks in their marriage. In one episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina claimed they had a “nonexistent” sex life.

Chris eventually filed for divorce from Angelina in January 2022. According to documents obtained by In Touch, he cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing as the reason for his divorce from the MTV star.