Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Angelina Says She and Chris Are Still ‘Working On’ Their Marriage: ‘It’s Been a Lot’

Not out of the woods yet! Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira are “working on” their marriage following their apparent split last year, the MTV star exclusively tells In Touch.

“We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” the reality starlet, 35, admits ahead of the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premieres on Thursday, January 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

That being said, the Staten Island native reveals fans will “see where [her relationship] goes” with Chris, 42, during season 5.

“I feel like I’m an open book and I’m happy to be that because, if I wasn’t an open book, I wouldn’t be my most authentic self,” Angelina continues, noting that “it is very hard” to be so candid about her marriage struggles. “I like the fact that I’m saying my truths to the world.”

The former EMT and her husband have weathered many ups and downs since getting married in 2019. In January 2021, a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey confirmed to In Touch that Angelina had filed for divorce from the sanitation worker.

However, they seemingly reconciled and solidified their relationship status by attending the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May 2021. One month later, Angelina publicly wished her hubby a happy birthday via Instagram.

She gave In Touch an update on their relationship in July 2021 and revealed the pair were still taking things “day by day.”

“A lot of things have went down in our relationship,” Angelina acknowledged at the time. “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … It’s a lot.”

Amid the ups and downs, the Couples Therapy alum noted that her relationship has taught her some serious lessons. “One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” she said. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s—t hits the fan.”

This wasn’t the first time the reality TV couple combatted breakup rumors. In 2020, eagle-eyed fans began speculating they were on the rocks when Angelina and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram. Rumors were fueled more when she removed her husband’s last name from her social media platforms. Angelina then briefly deactivated her account and reinstated it with her name as Angelina Marie Larangeira.

At the time, an insider told In Touch the whole situation wasn’t done “on purpose.”

“Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened,” the insider explained at the time about the MTV starlet dropping Larangeira from her profile. “There’s nothing to announce right now [in regards to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”