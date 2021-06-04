Trouble ahead? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick admitted she and husband Chris Larangeira have a “nonexistent” sex life amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

The MTV star, 34, aired her dissatisfaction about her and Chris, 42, having “dog s—t” intimacy during the Thursday, June 3, episode of Jersey Shore while speaking with costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese. She pointed to their tumultuous romance as a major part of the problem.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” Angelina confessed. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”

She added, “I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

The Staten Island native, who married her husband in November 2019, worried they would not be able to revive their relationship amid all the turmoil. “I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship, and that’s not a good thing,” she said.

Angelina gave a cryptic update about her and Chris’ marriage while speaking with In Touch in early June. “A lot of things have went down in our relationship,” she acknowledged while noting they are taking things “day by day.”

The reality star teased that the ups and downs of what happens between them will “play out” during the new season of Family Vacation. “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … It’s a lot,” she said.

Through the tough times, the Couples Therapy alum has been taught some valuable lessons. “One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” Angelina added. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s—t hits the fan.”

In August 2020, split rumors started swirling between Angelina and Chris just one year after they walked down the aisle together when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Speculation continued when Angelina removed her husband’s last name from her Instagram profile and even briefly deactivated her account.

An insider told In Touch at the time that the model “didn’t delete it on purpose.”

“Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened,” the insider explained at the time about the MTV starlet dropping Larangeira from her profile. “There’s nothing to announce right now [in regards to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”

Angelina’s Instagram is back up and running with her name as Angelina Marie Larangeira.