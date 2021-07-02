The final straw? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Larangeira, in January 2021, a representative from Middlesex County Family Court in New Jersey confirmed to In Touch on Friday, July 2.

Angelina, 34, acknowledged the big step she took toward ending their relationship after one year of marriage while speaking with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino during the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She admitted she had not served Chris, 43, with the papers yet.

It appears the two may have since reconciled. They attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards together on May 16, and she publicly wished Chris a happy birthday via Instagram in early June.

There’s been a lot of hints indicating that Angelina and Chris have been on the rocks. In the June 10 episode of the MTV reboot, Angelina revealed that her spouse had moved out of their home weeks ago.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“We got into a fight, and he moved in with his mother, and it’s been a few weeks now,” she told producers. “Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair.”

Angelina said she “had to hire a lawyer because s–t started hitting the fan” between her and Chris behind closed doors. “I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won’t talk to me.”

Chris shared his side of the story later on in the episode and told the cast he hadn’t moved out but did sleep “at my mother’s house a couple of times.”

Another big storyline this season revolves around Angelina reportedly hanging out with a man who lives in Old Bridge, New Jersey. A neighbor allegedly has incriminating footage of the reality star and threatened to sell it to TMZ, so her castmates try to prevent that from happening.

Courtesy of Chris Larangeira/Instagram

Their marital drama was also brought up in a previous episode when she claimed they had a “nonexistent” sex life. “It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” Angelina said. “So, he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”

Angelina and Chris tied the knot in November 2019 in a televised ceremony and appeared to be working through their relationship struggles in May 2021, when they both stepped out for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The former flames started seeing each other romantically in 2016 but were friends long before they took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in January 2018.

Time will tell what the future holds for their relationship.

In Touch reached out to Angelina and Chris’ teams but did not immediately hear back by the time of publication.