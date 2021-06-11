No longer in wedded bliss? Angelina Pivarnick emotionally revealed her husband, Chris Larangeira, moved out of their home after a heated “fight” on the new Thursday, June 10, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“He moved in with his mother and it’s been a few weeks now,” the original cast member, 34, told producers about their status. “Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife’ card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair.”

Courtesy of Chris Larangeira

In a previous episode, however, Chris said he hadn’t moved out of the place he shared with Angelina, but simply “slept at my mother’s house a couple of times.”

On the other hand, Angelina told costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino their marital woes had been going on for a while behind closed doors. Angelina told Mike she suggested going to therapy with Chris to work through their issues, claiming her spouse wasn’t open to the idea.

“I had to hire a lawyer because s–t started hitting the fan,” the MTV personality vented about their strained relationship. “I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won’t talk to me.”

Fans began theorizing the pair split after the couple previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, although they have since refollowed each other on the platform.

On the June 4 episode, Angelina opened up about their “nonexistent” sex life and said they struggled to see eye to eye. “We’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said while recalling their past disputes. “So, he [doesn’t] want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang. I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him; I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

Viewers watched as Angelina and Chris tied the knot in a breathtaking wedding ceremony in November 2019, but it appears her relationship with Chris has gone through a rough patch.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the new episode, Angelina spoke to costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley about some concerns she had with Chris after he apparently went to a bar and was hanging out with a 22-year-old woman. Angelina had installed a tracking system on her husband’s car and found out he went to a hotel room with a group of friends.

“He said nothing happened in the room,” she told JWoww. “He never takes accountability for his actions. He’s saying that nothing happened. He said that he literally slept on one bed with his guy friend and those two girls slept on another.”

Despite the drama that is now playing out on TV, the couple did step out together for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in May and Chris also shared a supportive message on Instagram at the time, reading, “Congratulations to my wife and the Jersey Shore crew, so proud of you all.”