Party’s here! The fifth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may have only concluded in March 2022, though the MTV show has already begun production on season 6.

Fans of the reality show are likely wondering if star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is returning following his season 5 hiatus. Back in May 2021, Ronnie, 36, announced he was taking some time away from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie wrote via Instagram Stories on May 13. “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada, resident often made headlines for his relationship drama outside of the show, while he was arrested for domestic violence in April 2021. Ronnie was released from police custody on April 23 after posting $100,000 bond and the charges were eventually dropped.

With no charges filed against him, Ronnie later pleaded not guilty to violating his parole in September 2021 and avoided jail time by completing a 30-day in-patient program on his own volition. He also had to complete 26 parenting courses as a term of his plea agreement.

Shutterstock

Months after the April 202 arrest, Ronnie announced he was sober and planned to return to the reality show in August 2021. However, it appears he hasn’t been filming the new season.

An eyewitness recently confirmed to Us Weekly that the cast had been seen filming upcoming episodes during an Easter trip on April 16. Some of the show’s stars were also spotted out to dinner days later with cameras nearby, though Ronnie wasn’t present at any of the outings.

The troubled MTV star wasn’t the only cast member absent from filming. DJ Pauly D skipped out on the group’s Easter trip, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi didn’t attend a group dinner that took place in San Diego.

As of right now, it’s unclear if Ronnie will be involved in season 6 of the show.

One thing that is known about the upcoming season is that the cast will be spending time on the west coast, as they’ve been seen filming at numerous locations in Southern California.

The stars’ relationship drama will also likely be documented in the upcoming season. While Ronnie became engaged to Saffire Matos in June 2021, Angelina Pivarnick’s troubled relationship with now-estranged husband Chris Larangeira has played out in past seasons.

Chris, 42, filed for divorce from Angelina, 35, in January 2022, nearly a year after she had filed for divorce but had never served him with the papers. The filing was dismissed as they reconciled in the summer of 2021. According to documents obtained by In Touch from the January 2022 filing, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” as the reason for the divorce. The former pair tied the knot in November 2019 during a drama-filled ceremony and reception, which were documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Following her split from Chris, a rumor circulated that Angelina might be dating costar Vinny Guadagnino. However, Vinny shut down the speculation in March 2022. “I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those rumors,” the Staten Island native said at the time. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you,” he continued. “I do not.” While production on the new season has already begun, an official premiere date for season 6 has not yet been announced. Fans can likely expect to catch up with the cast in late 2022 or early 2023.