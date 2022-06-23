Meet Luis! Luis “Potro” Caballero has made headlines after rumors began to swirl that he had an affair with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick. While Angelina has denied the claims, the alleged affair is expected to be a hot topic on All Star Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Luis.

Who is Luis “Potro” Caballero?

Born in Mexico, Luis is a singer, actor and reality TV star that rose to fame while starring on MTV Spain and MTV Latin America’s show Super Shore from 2016 until 2017.

The show brought cast members from Gandía Shore and Acapulco Shore, the Spanish and Mexican versions of the Jersey Shore, together to live in the same house for a period of time. The first season was filmed in Mykonos, Greece, and Madrid, Spain, while the second season took place in Marbella, Spain, and the third season was located in Rimini, Italy.

After starring on the Super Shore for three seasons, Luis was cast on Acapulco Shore. He appeared in seven episodes, which all aired in 2018.

The reality star went on to host four episodes of Tu Casa TV en Directo in 2020 and has appeared as a guest on the shows De noche con Yordi Rosado and Miembros al aire.

Luis will next star on All Star Shore alongside several reality stars, including Angelina, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Miss Vanjie, Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann and more.

Why Was Luis “Porto” Caballero Accused of Having an Affair with Angelina Pivarnick?

In February 2022, The Sun reported that Angelina and Luis had an affair while filming All Star Shore. The Staten Island native was married to her now-estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, at the time of the alleged affair.

An insider told the publication that Angelina flew to Spain in December 2021 to film the Paramount + show, where she met and allegedly had an affair with the Mexico native.

After filming concluded and Angelina returned home, the source claimed Chris found out that she cheated on him and immediately moved out of their home.

Chris filed for divorce from the former EMT in January 2022, In Touch confirmed in February. According to documents, he cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing as the reason for the divorce.

What Has Angelina Pivarnick Said About the Affair Allegations?

While Luis has not confirmed or denied having an affair with Angelina, the former Couples Therapy star has denied cheating on Chris.

“I was very open and honest. I told everybody from the jump what happened,” Angelina exclusively told In Touch while promoting All Star Shore. “Maybe that bit me in the ass a little bit, because here I am being honest and open.”

She added, “I’m literally gonna set the record straight when this whole thing airs.”

The TV personality continued to deny that she had an affair with Luis, noting she heard a rumor that the alleged affair lasted two years. However, she insisted she didn’t know him during the time that the rumored affair would have begun. “I have all the receipts that I need and don’t know somebody for two years yet until August,” Angelina said. “So how did I date somebody for two years?”

Her alleged infidelity will be a main source of drama during the upcoming part 2, season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In a teaser clip for new episodes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino called Angelina a “cheater.” The clip was followed by a heated argument where he claimed she had “multiple side pieces” during her marriage to Chris.

“I didn’t have a side piece the whole entire time I was married. That’s another lie,” Angelina told In Touch. “I’m going to be open and honest on my Instagram page when I am allowed to about what’s not real. And what’s made up and a fake story.” She added, “The timelines don’t add up.”