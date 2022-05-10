Back on the market. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed she’s dating again amid her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

The MTV star, 35, took to TikTok on Monday, May 9, to declare that she’s back on the dating scene. In the clip, Angelina rested in bed as she mouthed along to a voiceover of a woman asking, “What are the features that you’re bringing to the table?” A man replied, “Well, I just look like I f–k.”

She made a shocked face as she nodded along to the man’s comments. “When you are on reality tv and try going into the dating world again,” text on the screen read.

Angelina shared the video months after she filed for divorce from Chris, 42. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his January 20, 2022, filing as the reason for his divorce from the Staten Island native.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivanrick/TikTok

The exes tied the knot during a drama-filled ceremony and reception in November 2019, which were documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The TV personality previously filed for divorce from Chris back in January 2021, though never served him with the papers. The filing was eventually dismissed after the pair reconciled over summer 2021. In the beginning of January 2022, Angelina told In Touch that she and Chris were still together but “working on” their marriage. “We’re trying … I just have to say it has been a lot,” she admitted at the time.

Problems in Angelina and Chris’ marriage were heavily documented on the MTV reality show. In the February 10 episode, viewers watched Angelina have a heart-to-heart talk with costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about her marital issues. Angelina said, “I already know all the answers, I just don’t know how to pull the eject button,” adding, “I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad. I lost myself,” about her marriage to Chris.

The divorce will likely be a popular topic during season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming.