Holmdel, we have a situation! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) live in a gorgeous New Jersey mansion that gives them plenty of room to gym, tan and do laundry.

The MTV couple moved into their digs in December 2019, and it will make a perfect family home once they welcome baby No. 1. Lauren announced her pregnancy in December 2020.

Their 9,800-square-foot home, which is located in Monmouth County, boasts 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and cost a reported $1.8 million, according to Zillow. Their impressive four-story residence was built in 2004 and designed by award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte. In 2011, interior designer Satomi Yoshida-Katz did a complete re-design.

Lauren gushed over their “dream home” to Life & Style in July 2020. “We absolutely love it,” the blonde beauty said. “The house is a never-ending work in progress … kind of like us. I don’t think it needs anything, but we’re just going to try to improve it a little bit here and there.”

While their house is already stunning, the Sorrentinos are working on a few upgrades. “We’re about to start the process of building our pool,” Lauren added.

That’s not all. “We put in a home gym, and it’s still not finished. It has a few pieces of equipment and we’re definitely going to continue to build it out,” the MTV personality detailed. “But being able to roll out of bed and get my workout in and just get it done without tempting to stall my day or sign up for a class or anything like that, it’s become my favorite room in the house, and I think it’s just because we’re literally just focusing on fitness so much with the free time.”

That being said, she admitted that talking so openly on the internet about their lives and where they live can sometimes be a little nerve-wracking.

“I think it is interesting when you share your home on TV, everybody feels like it’s an open place to visit,” she explained. “But people are usually respectful. We get a lot of drive-bys, but nothing too invasive.”

Mike and Lauren, who met in college, got married in November 2018. Needless to say, these two are loving this new chapter in the lives.

Keep scrolling to see photos of their New Jersey home!