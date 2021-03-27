You tell ’em! Jersey Shore: Family Reunion star Angelina Pivarnick shut down Photoshop rumors about her toned body on Saturday, March 27.

“Happy Saturday, y’all,” the 34-year-old captioned a video of herself rocking a gold bikini and sunglasses. “Yes, I used a Snapchat filter for this, and no, I didn’t Photoshop or Facetune my body LOL. Thanks for asking.”

The Staten Island, New York, native continued, “I also never ever got a nose job, [people]. Same nose since I was born. So, nice try on that. I just contour it now with makeup!!! MY ONLY SURGERY HAS BEEN MY BOOBS!!! Ask my plastic surgeon. He knows. I’ve gotten injections and that’s it!”

This isn’t the first time the MTV star has clapped back at haters who have made comments about her body. On March 16, Angelina shared a steamy snapshot of herself in a pink bikini — and trolls were quick to start plastic surgery rumors in the comments section.

“You have the power to make people feel good,” the reality star captioned the image. “Let’s all use that power today and say one nice thing to a stranger. I promise you will make them smile. Life is super short, and we should all learn to love each other a little bit more.”

Instagram users weren’t as kind as she had hoped, but she didn’t back down from defending herself from claims that she secretly went under the knife. “I didn’t get work [done] to my body,” Angelina clapped back in a now-deleted response to one user. “Only injections to my butt.”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

The brunette beauty and her Jersey Shore costars are currently filming season 4 of their spinoff series. Last season, Angelina wed her husband, Chris Larangeira, in a lavish ceremony — but the couple isn’t looking to take the next step in their marriage just yet.

“Right now, I’m not even thinking about kids,” she previously told In Touch about the pair’s future. “I’m kind of living my life, and I feel like I’m still young, I’m 34 … I’m just enjoying married life and trying to deal with this COVID thing. Taking it day by day.”