Spilling the tea. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira are taking things “day by day” amid split rumors, she exclusively tells In Touch. “A lot of things have went down in our relationship.”

Angelina, 34, teases that the ups and downs in her marriage will “play out” on the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premieres on Thursday, June 3. “Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … It’s a lot,” she admits.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

That being said, the Staten Island native notes that her relationship has taught her some serious lessons. “One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” the Couples Therapy alum says. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s—t hits the fan.”

The reality couple wed in November 2019 but split speculation began just one year later when fans noticed Angelina and Chris, 42, unfollowed each other on Instagram in January.

Rumors continued when Angelina removed her husband’s last name on some of her social media platforms. She even briefly deactivated her account but has since reinstated it with her name as Angelina Marie Larangeira.

An insider told In Touch at the time that the model “didn’t delete it on purpose.”

“Angelina’s Instagram might’ve been hacked, but she isn’t sure how exactly it happened,” the insider explained at the time about the MTV starlet dropping Larangeira from her profile. “There’s nothing to announce right now [in regards to their relationship]. It’s all speculation.”

“Angelina and Chris are staying private,” added the source. “They’re telling friends ‘everything is good’ and ‘there’s nothing to worry about.’ If anything did happen or if the rumors about them splitting are true, it would be revealed on Jersey Shore.”

The former EMT’s wedding to the sanitation worker caused a lot of drama among the cast members after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley made a now-infamous speech that went a bit too far and upset the bride and guests.

After facing some backlash, Deena, 34, took to Twitter to assure fans they never meant to cause harm.

“Our speech was not meant to be malicious … I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative,” Deena wrote following the tense reception. “We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house.”