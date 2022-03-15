Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has been arrested for domestic violence, In Touch can confirm.

According to online records, Brown — whose real name is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown — was booked on Friday, March 11, for 4th-degree domestic violence. He was released on Monday, March 14, without bail.

In January, Brown married Raiven Adams, the mother of his son River. The couple have been in an on-and-off relationship for years after meeting at brother Noah‘s wedding in August 2018. They went public with their romance in July 2019, and he proposed the following month — but they called off their engagement after just two weeks.

Brown explained via Instagram at the time that Adams “is a wonderful person and [he] will always care for her” but they decided to separate on “good terms.” Two days later, Adams revealed that she was pregnant with their first child and the pair planned to “coparent as friends.”

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

After welcoming their son in March 2020, Adams called out the Discovery family, alleging the show was fake and half of the family no longer lived on the mountain. She also accused Brown of erratic behavior and drug abuse, a claim he strongly denied.

“None of it is real. About 10 percent of it is real. My son is not going down with the show,” she claimed via her Instagram Stories in August 2020. “This show is not real.”

Alaskan Bush People follows late patriarch Billy, matriarch Ami, and their children Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird and Rain, who live in the wilderness away from modern society.

Adams added that despite the siblings’ close bond on the show “no one gets along.”

She continued, “None of the siblings get along. The only siblings that get along are Bird and Rain.”

By September, however, the pair were back on. Brown took to Instagram to announce the couple had decided to give it a third shot, writing, “After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being coparents, we are going to be just parents!” Just like before, the couple did not last and broke up.

Eventually, though, the off-and-on duo made their way back to one another and tied the knot in January 2022.

Following their nuptials, Brown spoke highly of his bride. “It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven [for] a long time and it’s [an] honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” he said. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Dad had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.