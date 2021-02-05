Wedding bells are ringing! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, are getting hitched after rekindling their romance.

The father of one, 33, announced their plans to wed alongside a new photo with his future bride, 22, and their 11-month-old son River. “I wanted to let y’all guys know that very soon, I will be a married man!!!!” Bear wrote on Instagram. “Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!”

Courtesy of Alaskan Bush People/Instagram

The Colorado native and Discovery Channel alum revealed they got back together less than five months ago. “After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being coparents, we are going to be just parents!” he wrote about their reconciliation. “Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend, and she said yes!”

Raiven and Bear haven’t always had the most harmonious relationship, and because of that, they have split up a few times. She previously confirmed they called it quits when they took a break from social media in November 2019, which helped give them time to reflect and reevaluate how they wanted to move forward.

Prior to that, the couple called off their engagement in September 2019 — just one month after they announced their wedding plans. Around that time, things became even more complicated because Raiven and Bear found out they were expecting their first child together, but they decided to move forward amicably.

Courtesy Bear Brown/Instagram

“We are super excited and surprised to announce this, especially due to current events,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing news of her pregnancy. “We are excited to coparent as friends and do our best to be the best we can be.”

Now that Bear and Raiven are back on, it appears they are doing better than ever. He gushed over his leading lady in a loving birthday tribute in December 2020, calling her the most important person in his life. “She is the most amazing and beautiful woman I’ve ever known!” the reality star wrote. “She is my angel!”