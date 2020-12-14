Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown gushed over his on-again girlfriend, Raiven Adams, in a birthday message following their reconciliation in September.

“Today is the love of my life’s birthday!!!!! She is the most amazing and beautiful woman I’ve ever known! She is my angel!” the Discovery Channel personality, 33, wrote in an Instagram caption on Monday, December 14, alongside a family portrait including Raiven, 22, and their 9-month-old son, River.

Courtesy Alaskan Bush People/Instagram

Bear called Raiven the “most important” person in his life and said his feelings for the mother of his child are stronger than ever. “I love her with all my heart and I can’t imagine a world without her! Happy birthday Raiven, my love!!!” he added.

Fans of the brood were delighted to hear the parents got back together in September, nearly one year after they went through a tumultuous split.

“After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being coparents, we are going to be just parents!” the father of one shared via Instagram, confirming they got back together and were giving their romance another chance. “I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend, and she said yes!”

The pair had quite a rollercoaster romance up until this point. After first being connected through her photographer mother, Bear and Raiven hit it off at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding in August 2018. By July 2019, they were officially a couple and soon announced they were engaged and planning to tie the knot.

Courtesy of Rain Brown/Instagram

Amid the excitement, Raiven shockingly revealed they called it quits and confessed that online harassment was having a serious impact on their relationship. Days after they split in September 2019, Raiven came forward with the surprising news she was pregnant with their first child.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us, we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” the Colorado native wrote. Raiven gave birth to their bouncing baby boy in March 2020 and Bear celebrated finally getting to meet his son in August, revealing he couldn’t be “more excited.”

“With the virus that’s been going around, [I] haven’t felt like it would have been safe to visit River,” Bear told In Touch exclusively about his health concerns at the time. “But now they seem to have [enough tests] to see if you’re infected, so I won’t have to worry about infecting River or my parents when I return home!”