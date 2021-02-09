These Facts About ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Are Seriously Making Us Question How Legit the Show Is

The stars of Alaskan Bush People have been documenting their eccentric “wilderness” lifestyle for 11 seasons now. However, fans have started questioning how honest the family is with depicting their lives. Do the Browns really live in isolation in the middle of Alaska, or is the entire show fake?

The family, who live out in an isolated part of the state, are known to shun modern society in preference for a simple life in “the bush.” But according to several sources, including locals who know the family and fans with savvy investigation skills, some pretty surprising, ahem, exaggerations have been uncovered about the Browns and their story.

Radar Online reported that late patriarch Billy Brown, Ami Brown and their seven kids — Noah, Snowbird, Rain, Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel and Matthew — actually live in a hotel in Hoonah, Alaska while filming. Neighbors Jay Erickson and Becky Hunnicutt claimed they saw the Browns coming and going from Icy Strait Lodge at all hours.

“All of the boys have their own rooms,” Hunnicutt told the outlet. They added that production crew members from the Discovery Channel series often kick back at the lodge as well.

During the “Fight or Flight” episode, fans were given this opening message: “The Discovery Channel was given permission to document the life of a secluded Bush family. During production, an incident occurred and filming was stopped.”

The crucial scene shows the family roused at night by what sounds like two gunshots fired outside. The men rush out, heavily armed, when a third gunshot seemingly goes off. “This land is not worth dying for,” Billy told cameras.

According to Anchorage Daily News, however, Alaska State Troopers said no one affiliated with Alaskan Bush People seems to have reported any shots fired. Hmm …

