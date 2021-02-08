Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown announced the sudden and unexpected death of his father, Billy Brown, in an emotional statement on Monday, February 8.

“Our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” the TV personality wrote on Instagram. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!”

Bear told fans they are truly “heartbroken” to lose Billy and will be giving themselves space to grieve. After sharing the devastating news, many of the reality star’s followers showed support by sending condolences to the Brown brood.

Viewers learned a lot about Billy during his time on the series. Not only was he an expert outdoorsman and author, but also an avid hunter and family man who overcame a lot of adversity throughout his years.

“Billy grew up in Texas and as a young man, suffered from the tragic loss of his family in a plane crash. He soon met Ami [Brown] and together they decided to raise their family in the bush of Alaska. Billy’s sense of adventure keeps him moving, but his home will always be near the Alaskan Bush and his family,” his Discovery Channel bio says.

The family patriarch is survived by his wife, Ami, and their seven kids, Matthew, Gabriel, Rain, Snowbird, Joshua, Noah and Bear. Billy and Ami have been married since June 16, 1979, and he was also there for her during her personal struggles and health woes. The matriarch was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and doctors gave her a slim prognosis. Fortunately, Ami later found out she was in remission and she still is today.

Back in August, Bear gushed over his mother’s bravery and resilience while reflecting on them going through some “pretty hard” times together. He praised Ami for being one of the “strongest and most courageous women” he knows.