Here comes the bride! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown married Raiven Adams in a romantic ceremony held in front of their family and friends.

The couple exchanged their vows on Sunday, January 16, People reported. Raiven stunned in a white lace gown and veil while her dashing groom, 34, wore a maroon suit paired with a black button-up and a bowtie, according to photos obtained by the outlet. The couple posed for photos with their loved ones, including their 22-month-old son, River, as well as Bear’s mother, Ami Brown.

Courtesy of Raiven Adams/Instagram

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven [for] a long time and it’s [an] honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear said of his new spouse following their intimate nuptials. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Bear’s late father, Billy Brown, died in February 2021 after suffering a seizure at the age of 68. Since then, Bear has been finding ways to honor Billy and the legacy he helped to build. ABP first premiered on the Discovery Channel in May 2014 and has continued to air for 13 seasons. The series has yet to be renewed for season 14, although reality TV fans are hopeful that cameras were rolling during Bear’s wedding.

“Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it,” Raiven shared. “Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

Prior to their wedding, Bear and Raiven had a rollercoaster romance. The pair first got engaged in August 2019 but announced they “made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple” just two weeks later in September 2019. Following their split news, the duo found out she was expecting baby No. 1, which led them to a reconciliation in October of that year. Afterward, they were off and on as a couple until getting back together again in September 2020.

Courtesy of Raiven Adams/Instagram

Just one month before they rekindled their romance, Bear dished to In Touch exclusively about how excited he was to meet his baby boy for the first time since he was born at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“With the virus that’s been going around, [I] haven’t felt like it would have been safe to visit River,” he said at the time.

When he finally got to spend time with his little one, Bear was over the moon. “There is no feeling in the world like holding your very own son!!!” he told fans. “It was so awesome to finally get to see and hold this beautiful little baby! River is perfect!”

Bear and Raiven now have another reason to celebrate in 2022!