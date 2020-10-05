Shutting down rumors. Bear Brown‘s girlfriend, Raiven Adams, slammed claims the Alaskan Bush People star “can’t hold” his “own baby.”

“Why can’t you hold your own baby?” one person asked, to which Raiven, 22, responded, “Lol, why do you act like three photos means he doesn’t hold him?? He’s using his camera — hard to take a photo with your hand and hold a baby. Especially when our son can barely balance his head,” she wrote with an eye roll emoji.

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

The comments appear to have since been deleted, and the Alaskan Bush People official Instagram account has since shared photos of Bear, in fact, holding his son.

The post defending her man, 33, came just days after the dad of one revealed he and the mother of his child got back together.

“Hey, everybody! I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone!” Bear wrote via his private Instagram on Tuesday, September 29. “After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being coparents, we are going to be just parents! Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend, and she said yes!”

The reality star and Raiven met at Bear’s brother Noah Brown‘s wedding in August 2018. They went public with their relationship in July 2019 and got engaged the following month. By September, however, the couple revealed their breakup and called off their engagement. Two days after they split, Raiven announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a baby boy. The model gave birth to their son, River, in March, but her relationship with Bear was on shaky ground at the time, so he did not attend the birth. Now, they’re in a good place.

“There is no feeling in the world like holding your very own son!!!” the Discovery Channel star wrote on September 26 after getting to meet his son for the first time. “It was so awesome to finally get to see and hold this beautiful little baby! River is perfect!” the proud papa gushed in the caption of a sweet family selfie. “It was great to see Raiven, too!”

Sounds like the family of three couldn’t be happier!