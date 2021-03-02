In the years since Alaskan Bush People first started airing, the Brown family kids have changed a lot. Not only have they gone from the wilds of Alaska to the glitz and glamor of Beverly Hills to the way-less-remote wilds of Washington, they’ve also just grown up.

Well, “grown up” might be a stretch for some of them — Matt Brown, the oldest brother, was 30 when the show kicked off, meaning he was more than well into his adulthood already. But daughters Birdy Brown and Rain Brown, at least, have gone from baby-faced kids to practically adults. And some of the stars have even welcomed kids of their own.

In February 2019, Noah Brown and wife Rhain Brown welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown, late patriarch Billy Brown and Ami Brown‘s first grandchild. In the months since, the whole family has showered the little boy with love, especially Aunt Rainy. “Dear Elijah Conner, I first met you at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26th. And I will never be the same,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have forever changed my heart, and I will spend the rest of my life protecting, loving and teaching you all I know.”

One year later, Bear Brown also became a dad after his off-again, on-again girlfriend, Raiven Adams, gave birth to their son. River Anthony was born on March 9, weighing only 4 pounds, 15 ounces. However, his delivery wasn’t exactly an easy one. Grandmother Kassy Michelle exclusively told In Touch Raiven “literally risked her life” to give birth to her son, who was born weeks ahead of his April 19 due date.

River’s premature birth wasn’t the only drama for the new parents, unfortunately. On March 12, Bear, 32, filed a petition in Alaskan courts to establish paternity. He also took to Instagram to clear up exactly where he and his ex stood. “It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! … I am trying to establish myself as his dad so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” he claimed. “I will always consider myself River’s dad!” Since then, the couple has reconciled.

The Browns have shown their love for their new additions on social media — and, though they may not be “Alaskan” bush people any longer, it’s clear they’re still the same old big, happy family. Ready to see how much the kids have changed over the years? Check out the gallery below to see how different the Brown family kids look since we first met them on the show.