Giving it another shot! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and ex-fiancée Raiven Adams are back together.

“Hey, everybody! I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone!” the 33-year-old wrote via his private Instagram on Tuesday, September 29. “After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again, we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being coparents, we are going to be just parents! Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend, and she said yes!”

The news came just days after the Discovery Channel dad met his son, River, for the first time. “There is no feeling in the world like holding your very own son!!! It was so awesome to finally get to see and hold this beautiful little baby! River is perfect!” the proud papa gushed in the caption of a sweet family selfie. “It was great to see Raiven, too!”

Discovery Channel; Courtesy Raiven Adams

This is hardly the first time the parents broke up and made up. Almost exactly one year ago, Bear told fans he and Raiven, 22, “decided to give it another shot.”

“After having been separated for a little bit, we found that we still have feelings for each other, so we’re gonna give it another try,” he similarly said in a video posted on October 1, 2019. “Thank you everybody out there. Stay awesome and God bless.”

On her own Instagram Story, Raiven, 22, chimed in with how they were hoping to make things work in round two. “What will you and Bear do differently together this time?” a fan asked while she was hosting an Instagram Q&A. “Stop reading your opinions or caring what y’all think,” she answered frankly. “Not in a mean way,” she later clarified. “I think we just cared too much [about] what people thought before.”

Bear and Raiven met at Bear’s brother Noah Brown‘s wedding in August 2018. They went public with their relationship in July 2019 and got engaged the following month. By September, the couple revealed their breakup and called off their engagement. Two days after they split, Raiven announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together. The Colorado native gave birth to their son in March, but her relationship with Bear was rocky at the time, so he did not attend the birth. Now, they’re clearly on good terms.

Courtesy Alaskan Bush People/Instagram

In August, Bear dished to In Touch exclusively about his plan to meet River. “With the virus that’s been going around, [I] haven’t felt like it would have been safe to visit River,” Bear said at the time, explaining the coronavirus outbreak was one of the complications keeping him and his son apart. “But now they seem to have [enough tests] to see if you’re infected, so I won’t have to worry about infecting River or my parents when I return home.”

Here’s hoping the third time’s the charm!