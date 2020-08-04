He’s growing up strong! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown’s son, River, may have faced an uphill battle after he was born six weeks early, but it looks like the little boy is happy and healthy these days. He’s also a serious cutie as evidenced by mom Raiven Adams and grandmother Kassy Michelle’s photos. Though pictures are few and far between, the Discovery Channel stars shared a couple with In Touch and on social media after they welcomed River into the family.

Bear, 33, and Raiven, 22, first announced they were expecting back in September 2019. After a rollercoaster relationship where they went public with their romance, got engaged and then called it off, the parents revealed they had a “little surprise” on the way. “We are super excited and surprised to announce this,” the young model said at the time. “After a quick engagement, because we felt that was the right thing to do, we talked about things and ultimately decided being coparents was best for us as well as our baby.”

Unfortunately, it turned out that even being friends wasn’t right for the stars. After giving love “another try,” they once again went their separate ways in November. Their relationship only seemed to deteriorate further from there, leading Raiven to eventually come forward with abuse allegations against her ex in February 2020. After the expectant mom obtained a short-term Petition for Domestic Violence Protective Order, Bear refuted her claims, telling In Touch all the “accusations are false.”

Despite the drama, River welcomed her little boy on March 9, 2020. His mama “literally risked her life” to deliver him, grandma Kassy exclusively told In Touch in March. Gushing that her daughter was “already an amazing mother,” she praised the love Raiven has for River. “[He] is her only concern at this point,” she said. “She hasn’t slept for days. … She still has staples. … She’s literally sitting beside his little incubator around the clock, just waiting for improvements.”

As the months passed, however, both mom and son seemed to be doing much better. Even dad Bear may have his opportunity to see his son soon. After a legal battle helped him confirm paternity in May, he shared on August 1 that he’s found a way to meet his little boy. “It looks like I am finally going to be able to visit River soon,” he told his followers in a video on Instagram. “I’ll actually get to hold him. … I cannot wait until I can actually just rock him to sleep.”

Check out the gallery below to see all of the family’s photos of River.